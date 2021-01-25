Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 258.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Ruggie Capital Group increased its holdings in Citigroup by 496.0% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $61.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $80.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

