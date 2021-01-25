Citigroup Lowers ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) to Neutral

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $33.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.00. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.45). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,813,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $138,794,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,137,000. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

