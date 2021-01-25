Citigroup (NYSE:C) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $55.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on C. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.57.

Shares of C stock opened at $61.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $127.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

