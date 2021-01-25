Citigroup Raises Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $166.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SLAB. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.11.

Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,300. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.53, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $144.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $221.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.08 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $194,625.00. Also, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $36,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,069 shares of company stock worth $1,216,348 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 222,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,357,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

