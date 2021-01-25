Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target upped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.73.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $1.45 on Monday, reaching $36.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,002. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.68. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,269.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

