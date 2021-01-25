Civitas Trading Up 6.6% Over Last Week (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $69,388.83 and $9.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Civitas has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00013189 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008998 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,919,020 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.