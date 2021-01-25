Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Trading 6.7% Higher

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)’s share price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.77 and last traded at $35.28. 352,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 138,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLFD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $483.79 million, a PE ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearfield news, CFO Daniel R. Herzog sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $46,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,446.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,953.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,653 shares of company stock worth $1,692,283. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Clearfield by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clearfield by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

