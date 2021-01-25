Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 920 Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 374.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 57,024 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $894,000. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 70,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of BAB stock opened at $33.50 on Monday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $35.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.28.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

