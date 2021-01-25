Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 190,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Shares of RWL opened at $64.65 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.35.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.