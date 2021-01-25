Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG stock opened at $66.85 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $67.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.24.

