Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 720.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 65.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 98,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 39,092 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,135,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.37 on Monday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average of $24.33.

