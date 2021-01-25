CMC Financial Group Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

CMC Financial Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of CMC Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,172,000 after buying an additional 120,818 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 590,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,067,000 after buying an additional 41,751 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 565,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,334,000 after buying an additional 74,841 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 437,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 378.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 217,886 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV remained flat at $$72.78 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 5,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,729. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $73.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

