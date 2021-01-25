CMC Financial Group Decreases Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

CMC Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up 1.2% of CMC Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CMC Financial Group’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 18.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 14,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $771,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,957,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $28,359,786.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,419 shares of company stock valued at $35,920,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.09.

APH traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.87. 51,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,007. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $137.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.81 and its 200 day moving average is $116.75.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

