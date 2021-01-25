Cohen & Steers (CNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Cohen & Steers to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNS stock opened at $73.27 on Monday. Cohen & Steers has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.99 and its 200 day moving average is $64.77.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNS. Sidoti began coverage on Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.