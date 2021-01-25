Coineal Token (NEAL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $552,985.00

Coineal Token (CURRENCY:NEAL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Coineal Token token can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coineal Token has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $552,985.00 worth of Coineal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coineal Token has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00071698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.03 or 0.00768985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00048974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.12 or 0.04209132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015371 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017755 BTC.

About Coineal Token

NEAL is a token. Coineal Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,365,884 tokens. The official website for Coineal Token is www.coineal.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Upholding the motto of “Global exchange, Local presence”, Coineal is a global digital asset exchange, established by experienced blockchain investors and geeks in early 2018. While being global, Coineal puts equal emphasis on localization as on globalization and has branches in China, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Russia, etc. Operating 24/7, Coineal places user satisfaction as its utmost priority, implementing a user-centered strategy in product design, operations, and marketing. “

Coineal Token Token Trading

Coineal Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coineal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coineal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coineal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

