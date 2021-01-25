Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,377,228.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,649,372.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.46.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $78.58. The company had a trading volume of 463,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,520. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

