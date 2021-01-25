Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,491,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,591 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 1.9% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $127,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752,328 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,940,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,146,000 after buying an additional 97,892 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,697,000 after buying an additional 80,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,965,000 after buying an additional 462,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,685,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,367,000 after acquiring an additional 93,112 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.56. The stock had a trading volume of 282,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,520. The company has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.96. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,841,353.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,562,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

