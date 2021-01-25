Colin Mcgill Sutherland Sells 200 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Stock

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $10,234.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,887.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Colin Mcgill Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 250 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $9,437.50.

On Thursday, November 19th, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 250 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $9,192.50.

NASDAQ:USCR opened at $47.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $797.11 million, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $57.97.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.38 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USCR. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. U.S. Concrete has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 243.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

