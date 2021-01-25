Collective Growth (NASDAQ:CGRO) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Collective Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGRO) shares fell 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.67 and last traded at $12.74. 1,105,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 880,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Collective Growth stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Collective Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGRO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Collective Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGRO)

Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Collective Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.