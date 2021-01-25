Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 86.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,918 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.2% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 54,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.6% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 469,639 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,726,000 after buying an additional 37,310 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Comcast by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 191,279 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Comcast by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 49,968 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,480,854. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $224.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.37.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.19.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

