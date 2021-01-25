Commerce Resources Corp. (CCE.V) (CVE:CCE) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.40

Commerce Resources Corp. (CCE.V) (CVE:CCE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 419865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The firm has a market cap of C$28.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.26.

Commerce Resources Corp. (CCE.V) Company Profile (CVE:CCE)

Commerce Resources Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in Quebec; and the Blue River property located in British Columbia.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Resources Corp. (CCE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Resources Corp. (CCE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.