Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) vs. Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Financial Contrast

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) and Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Nordea Bank Abp shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Nordea Bank Abp pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays out 50.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Nordea Bank Abp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A Nordea Bank Abp 21.75% 7.15% 0.39%

Volatility & Risk

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nordea Bank Abp has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Nordea Bank Abp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A Nordea Bank Abp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Nordea Bank Abp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 5.05 $6.47 billion $2.68 24.60 Nordea Bank Abp $11.65 billion 2.96 $1.73 billion N/A N/A

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than Nordea Bank Abp.

Summary

Nordea Bank Abp beats Commonwealth Bank of Australia on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre. It offers transaction and savings accounts, term deposits, personal and business loans, credit cards, insurance products, international payment, and private banking services, as well as home, car, and personal loans. The company also provides advisory services for high net worth individuals; equities trading and margin lending services; debt capital, transaction banking, working capital, and risk management services; and merchant, international and foreign exchange, and risk management services. It operates through 1,118 branches and 3,542 ATMs. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers personal banking and services for household customers through various channels. It also provides business banking, payments and transaction, asset-based lending, and sales and receivable financing services for corporate and household customers. In addition, the company offers various financing solutions, such as financing, cash management and payment services, investment banking, capital markets, and securities services for large corporates and institutions. Further, it provides various products and services within institutional asset management, private banking, and life and pensions areas. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

