Comparing Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Moleculin Biotech has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Moleculin Biotech and Avadel Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moleculin Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 9 0 3.00

Moleculin Biotech presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 135.85%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $16.56, suggesting a potential upside of 145.37%. Given Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avadel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Moleculin Biotech.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moleculin Biotech and Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech N/A N/A -$13.20 million ($0.32) -3.31 Avadel Pharmaceuticals $59.22 million 6.64 -$33.23 million ($0.89) -7.58

Moleculin Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avadel Pharmaceuticals. Avadel Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moleculin Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Moleculin Biotech and Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech N/A -113.25% -63.20% Avadel Pharmaceuticals 38.70% -33.91% -11.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.8% of Moleculin Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Moleculin Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avadel Pharmaceuticals beats Moleculin Biotech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma. It also develops WP1220, an analog of WP1066, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the topical treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma in Poland; WP1234 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and WP1732, an analog of WP1066 for the treatment of AML, pancreatic, and other cancers. The company's lead metabolism/glycosylation inhibitor compound is WP1122 to treat cancers and viruses. In addition, it engages in the preclinical development of other drug candidates, including other immune/transcription modulators and metabolism/glycosylation inhibitors. The company has partnerships and collaboration agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Emory University, Mayo Clinic Research Endeavor, The University of Iowa, Medical University of Gdansk, University of Bergen, DERMIN Sp. z o. o., and WPD Pharmaceuticals Sp z.o.o for the development of various drug candidates. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

