Conceal (CCX) Price Hits $0.0337 on Top Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $321,644.77 and $22,363.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.0337 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,420.51 or 1.00164783 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00024150 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.49 or 0.00325168 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.55 or 0.00684981 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00169512 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002321 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001977 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00031698 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,351,827 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,232 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

