Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 14,157 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 377,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $45,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,541,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,503,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,416 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,277,021. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.33 and a 200-day moving average of $120.07. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.99 and a 12 month high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.