Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 18,877 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 694,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,877 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $49,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,697,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,241 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,311,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.88. The stock had a trading volume of 306,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,294,434. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $100.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

