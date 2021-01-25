Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $34,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACN traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $251.83. 50,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,818. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.32 and its 200-day moving average is $237.34. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18. The company has a market capitalization of $165.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.20.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $252,208.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,090,754.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $1,922,723.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,708,069 shares of company stock worth $153,259,104 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

