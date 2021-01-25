Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $26.67 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,298 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $26,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.3% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 55,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,093,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 17,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.61.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,077. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.09.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

