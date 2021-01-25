Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $84.89 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 793,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 1.3% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $84,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,046 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,706 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $104,876,000 after acquiring an additional 875,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after acquiring an additional 630,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Stephens upped their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

SBUX stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.64. 201,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,099,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.78. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

