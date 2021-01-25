Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 51,174 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,174 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $74,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 136.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Truist Securiti reduced their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their price target on Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.78. 267,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,934,877. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $112.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

