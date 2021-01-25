Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $13,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 174,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after acquiring an additional 20,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.32.

NYSE ED traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $69.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.20 and a 200-day moving average of $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

