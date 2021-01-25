Constellation (DAG) Price Tops $0.0084 on Exchanges

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Constellation has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $10.62 million and $407,604.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00072290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $253.89 or 0.00798623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006668 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00048830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.00 or 0.04328337 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017419 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

