Contentos (COS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.27 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $17.15 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00072393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.15 or 0.00798125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006611 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00049109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.69 or 0.04333617 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017490 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,324,223 coins and its circulating supply is 2,121,252,072 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

