Contrasting VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN)

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Epsilon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOC Energy Trust 84.97% 17.77% 17.77% Epsilon Energy 5.87% 2.02% 1.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Epsilon Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOC Energy Trust $9.21 million 4.97 $11.81 million N/A N/A Epsilon Energy $26.69 million 3.30 $8.70 million N/A N/A

VOC Energy Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Epsilon Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for VOC Energy Trust and Epsilon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Epsilon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epsilon Energy has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.3% of VOC Energy Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats Epsilon Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2019, its underlying properties had interests in 475.9 net producing wells and 52,233.0 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.7 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. VOC Energy Trust was founded in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 4,130 net acres located in the Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and Anadarko basin comprising 8,594 net acres located in the Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2019, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 124,161 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves and 116,053 barrels of oil and other liquids. Epsilon Energy Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Houston, Texas.

