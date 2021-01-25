Core Laboratories (CLB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Core Laboratories to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CLB stock opened at $35.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

CLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ABN Amro upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.22.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

