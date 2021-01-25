Cormark Comments on Eldorado Gold Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

EGO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CSFB set a $13.00 price target on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.59.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $11.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 5,070.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

