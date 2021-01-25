Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 747,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,152 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund accounts for about 0.9% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $8,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 27.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 17.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 18.4% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

CLM stock opened at $12.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.46. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $12.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.43%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

