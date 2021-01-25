Cortex Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.58 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a market capitalization of $27.01 million and $2.58 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00074204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.02 or 0.00797729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00051995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.44 or 0.04341924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015466 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017348 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai.

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

