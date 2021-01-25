Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.75 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

CMRE has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Costamare from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costamare from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $8.81 on Thursday. Costamare has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $9.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -80.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Costamare had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $107.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costamare will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costamare in the third quarter worth $46,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 449.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costamare in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costamare in the third quarter worth $145,000. 26.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 25, 2020, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 547,000 twenty foot equivalent unit, including 5 vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

