Covesting Achieves Market Cap of $6.12 Million (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Covesting has a market cap of $6.12 million and $124,338.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting token can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00073155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $253.18 or 0.00777377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00048336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.60 or 0.04217517 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017642 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) is a token. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io.

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

