Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Insider Sells $535,162.32 in Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) insider David Stuart Hinton sold 14,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $535,162.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,211.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $38.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. Covetrus’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($8.56) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus during the third quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Covetrus during the third quarter worth $38,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.