Cowen Increases CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $91.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $84.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CSX. Bank of America raised their price objective on CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.04.

Shares of CSX opened at $87.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.77. CSX has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CSX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,508,000 after purchasing an additional 452,819 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $1,183,000. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of CSX by 5.2% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 296,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of CSX by 19.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

