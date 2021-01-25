Cowen Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $153.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by Cowen from $133.00 to $153.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $139.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.68 and a 200-day moving average of $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after buying an additional 2,448,814 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 26.7% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 39,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $5,364,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.0% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 7,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $4,114,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

