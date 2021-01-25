Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.90-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.95. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $3.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.13 billion.Crane also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.90-5.10 EPS.

Shares of CR stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.59. 313,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.88. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.82 and a beta of 1.65. Crane has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $89.54.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $737.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Crane will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Crane from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.83.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

