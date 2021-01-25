Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) a €255.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €268.72 ($316.14).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €278.00 ($327.06) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €289.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is €270.75. adidas AG has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

