Credit Suisse Group Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $3,860.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $3,750.00 to $3,860.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,661.64.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,292.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,179.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,174.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.