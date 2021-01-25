Credit Suisse Group Raises Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $34.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQH. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitable in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equitable from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.80.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $28.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in Equitable by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 27,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Equitable by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

