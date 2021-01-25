Creditcoin (CTC) Market Cap Reaches $457.15 Million

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $457.15 million and approximately $8.08 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,464.03 or 0.99727399 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00024189 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00024184 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000291 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000236 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,594 coins and its circulating supply is 568,441,082 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

Creditcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.