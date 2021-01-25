Critical Analysis: WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) and WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Envestnet and WhereverTV Broadcasting, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet 0 6 6 1 2.62 WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 N/A

Envestnet presently has a consensus price target of $83.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.46%. Given Envestnet’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Envestnet is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Profitability

This table compares Envestnet and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet -0.69% 10.44% 4.91% WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Envestnet has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Envestnet and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet $900.13 million 4.95 -$16.78 million $1.21 68.28 WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WhereverTV Broadcasting has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Envestnet.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Envestnet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Envestnet beats WhereverTV Broadcasting on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. It also provides Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services, as well as data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company primarily serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, internet services companies, and registered investment advisers. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

WhereverTV Broadcasting Company Profile

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation provides subscription television service via an over the top service platform worldwide. The company downlinks, encodes, and broadcasts encrypted linear television programming via its proprietary distribution platform to connected televisions, Blu-ray players, set top boxes, tablet PCs, laptops, and smartphones. Its platform enables subscribers to access licensed and free-to-air channels across multiple devices via its patented interactive program guide technology. The company's platform manages broadcast rights across geographies and provides individual customer viewing experiences based on customer locations (geo-targeting) and content-rights management (subscriptions). Its in-language subscription offerings include Spanish, Arabic, and Greek; and genre specific subscriptions include various content, such as news, faith, dramas, sports, movies, reality, kid's, and others. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

