Critical Review: Addex Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) and Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Addex Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) and Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and Intra-Cellular Therapies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Addex Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Intra-Cellular Therapies $60,000.00 44,514.41 -$147.72 million ($2.68) -12.43

Addex Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Profitability

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and Intra-Cellular Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addex Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Intra-Cellular Therapies -1,985.32% -48.27% -42.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Addex Therapeutics and Intra-Cellular Therapies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Addex Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Intra-Cellular Therapies 0 1 8 0 2.89

Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus price target of $44.75, suggesting a potential upside of 34.30%. Given Intra-Cellular Therapies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intra-Cellular Therapies is more favorable than Addex Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Addex Therapeutics has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies beats Addex Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for addiction. It has license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop mGluR2PAM compounds for the treatment of human health. The company was formerly known as Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd and changed its name to Addex Therapeutics Ltd in March 2012. Addex Therapeutics Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases. It is also developing ITI-002 that inhibits the enzyme phosphodiesterase type 1; ITI-214 for Parkinson's disease; and ITI-333, for substance use disorders, pain, and psychiatric comorbidities, including depression and anxiety. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

